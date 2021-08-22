Olympic doubles gold for Indonesia sparks renewed badminton passion in the grassroots

JAKARTA: Badminton enthusiast Muhammad Bilal Radhitya has been receiving some young guests lately at his home in East Jakarta.

Almost every night since the Tokyo Olympics a few weeks ago, children in his neighbourhood have come knocking on the door to ask for shuttlecocks.

“I play badminton routinely. But suddenly, children are knocking on my door asking for shuttlecocks. This is rare, why do they need them? Why are they now playing badminton?,” wondered Radhitya, 22, when interviewed by CNA.

“I remember that Indonesia just won at the Olympics... maybe that’s the reason why they’re now playing … previously they never played badminton.”

Personally, his passion for the sport started when men’s double Hendra Setiawan and Markus Kido struck gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Intrigued by the children’s sudden interest in badminton, he decided to ask them about it.