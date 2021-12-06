Omicron spreads in India, full vaccination in focus

NEW DELHI: Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have risen to 21 in India over the weekend and people must step up for vaccination, officials said on Monday (Dec 6).

The western state of Rajasthan reported the most number of Omicron cases with nine, followed by eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat and the capital New Delhi.

"The people of Delhi must get fully vaccinated, wear a mask and maintain social distancing," its health minister Satyendar Jain said on Twitter.

He said the city's first Omicron patient was being treated at a state-run hospital. Some 94 per cent of its adults had received at lease one dose, he added.