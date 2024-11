One police officer killed, dozens injured in clashes with Imran Khan's supporters near Islamabad

The capital has bolstered security for Monday's arrival of the president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko for a three-day visit, a Pakistan prime minister's office statement said.Gatherings in Islamabad have been banned, while all schools in the capital and the adjacent city of Rawalpindi were to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, the authorities said,The protest march, which Khan has described as the "final call", is one of many his party had held to seek his release since he was jailed in August last year. The party's most recent protest in Islamabad, early in October, turned violent Voted out of power by parliament in 2022 after he fell out with Pakistan's powerful military, Khan faces charges ranging from corruption to instigation of violence, all of which he and his party deny.