The online activists helping Myanmar troops desert

BANGKOK: A team of Myanmar activists working in the shadows is using social media and messaging apps to persuade disillusioned junta soldiers to desert their posts and topple the powerful military.

Sergeant Zay Ya heeded the call, slipping away from his base near Yangon to a car waiting to whisk him towards the Thai border, where he found refuge with ethnic fighters who have clashed with the military.

The 29-year-old spent several weeks planning his escape with People's Goal, a group of ex-soldiers and activists who are reaching out to those horrified by a crackdown on dissent that the UN says has killed more than 1,500 people.

"I was sickened to see soldiers brutalising civilians and ransacking houses," said the eight-year air force veteran.

"I felt guilty for being part of all this," he told AFP from an undisclosed location, using a pseudonym for security reasons.

People's Goal - Pyithu Pandaing in Burmese - claims to have helped "several hundred" soldiers flee to safety in neighbouring countries or rebel-held areas in Myanmar, according to its spokesperson Ko Saw Lone, also using a pseudonym.