Opposition camp disarray in Sabah in lead-up to Malaysia’s 15th General Election

KOTA KINABALU: Cracks are showing in the opposition camp in the East Malaysian state of Sabah leading up to the country’s 15th General Election (GE15).

In the run-up to the Nov 19 polls, opposition party Warisan has declared that it is going solo, despite analysts saying a united opposition front in the state is key to winning more seats.

This disarray could benefit the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance.

With 25 parliamentary seats at stake, a win in Sabah is seen as crucial for any coalition looking to form the country’s next government. The eastern states of Sabah and Sarawak together hold a quarter of Malaysia's total parliamentary seats and have long been branded kingmakers, as any coalition they choose to back would likely form the government.