Organiser of Hong Kong Tiananmen anniversary rally investigated by national security police

HONG KONG: The pro-democracy group that organises Hong Kong's annual June 4 rally to commemorate those who died in the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 is being investigated by national security police on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces.

Police sent a letter to the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China requesting information about its membership, finances and activities by Sep 7, according to a copy the group sent to reporters.

Similar letters were sent to several individuals and associations that are members of the alliance, the group said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letters accused the alliance of being "an agent of foreign forces".

Failure to provide the information by the deadline could result in a HK$100,000 fine and six months in jail, the letter said.