'From our heart': Taiwan rejects China's criticism over Ukraine aid

TAIPEI: Taiwan's foreign minister on Friday (Apr 1) strongly rejected criticism of its relief efforts for Ukraine from China, saying the aid came "from our heart" and was not an exercise in political manipulation.

China's government last month described Taiwan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia as "taking advantage of other's difficulties", after the island announced it was sending funds donated by the public for refugees.

The war in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many seeing parallels between Russia's invasion - which Moscow terms a "special military operation - and military pressure from China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Speaking at an event in Taipei detailing the donations, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Chinese authorities criticised Taiwan no matter what it did.

Wu, to applause from an audience that included Ukrainians and senior European diplomats in Taiwan, cited an unnamed US diplomat previously based in Taiwan as telling him: "You must be doing something right when the Chinese government is upset".

"For those people who live in Taiwan, the outpouring of support to the Ukrainian people and to the Ukrainian government is spontaneous, is natural and is genuine," he said.

"...It comes from our heart; it's not political manipulation."