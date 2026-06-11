Outcry in Indonesia after police find toddlers tied up at daycare centre

JAKARTA: When Aldewa Anjasmara Halip's three-year-old daughter cried hysterically every time she was due to attend a daycare centre in Indonesia's cultural capital of Yogyakarta, he thought the toddler simply wanted to stay at home and play.

But the police say the little girl was one of dozens of children aged two to six years old who were physically abused at the Little Aresha daycare centre.

Authorities arrested 13 carers in late April on suspicion of child abuse and neglect, sparking a public outcry and calls for stronger government oversight of the emerging child daycare sector. The police also said the centre had been operating without required licences.

"I thought it was just a normal thing because she was simply too lazy to go ... but it turns out she has been traumatised there," said Aldewa, who like many Indonesians uses his first name on second reference. He and his wife work at nearby malls.

The police found most of more than 100 children enrolled at the centre with their hands and feet tied up when they raided it in April, the head of child protection at Yogyakarta's police criminal investigation unit, Apri Sawitri, said in an interview with Reuters. Some were tethered to doors, she added.

Another investigator, Diyah Puspitarini, a commissioner at Indonesia's child protection agency, told Reuters that many of the children were routinely slapped and pinched.

Caregivers told the police the physical punishment was designed to make the children "more manageable", Diyah said.

All 13 suspects are women and include the owner, principal, and caregivers, the police said. The police have not publicly identified the suspects, instead referring to them by their initials, a typical practice in Indonesia before a case goes to court.

Reuters was unable to contact any of the suspects, or identify their lawyers, to seek comment. An answer service responding to calls to the registered number of Little Aresha said the telephone number was no longer available. None of the suspects has commented publicly about the allegations.