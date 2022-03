Over 3 million have fled fighting in Ukraine

PRZEMYSL, Poland: Nearly three weeks into the war, the number of Ukrainians fleeing abroad passed 3 million on Tuesday (Mar 15), the United Nations said, as people escaped fighting and Russian bombardment.

Some 3,000,381 people have so far left Ukraine, data from the UNÂ Refugee Agency (UNHCR) showed. It is basing its aid plans on 4 million refugees but has said the figure will likely increase.

After Sunday's Russian strike on the Yavoriv military base near Lviv, some people from western Ukraine have now joined the refugee flow across the border.

"Everybody considered West Ukraine to be quite safe until they started striking Lviv," said Zhanna, 40, a mother from Kharkiv, who was heading to Poland to reunite with her godmother who left Ukraine a few days earlier.

"We left Kharkiv for Kirovohrad," she said at the train station of Przemysl, the nearest town to Poland's busiest border crossing with Ukraine. "We wanted to stay there. We did not want to go abroad."

"Then they started striking Kirovohrad, they started striking Lviv and it is complicated to avoid bombs with a small child," she said, adding that her husband had stayed in Ukraine.

The vast majority of refugees are in countries bordering Ukraine - Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova - with over half of them, or 1.8 million, in Poland alone.

But a significant number of refugees are starting to move further west, with 300,000 individuals having gone so far to Western Europe, the UNHCR said on Tuesday.

"If we really show the best sides of ourselves in solidarity, we can manage (this challenge)," the European Union's top migration official, Ylva Johansson, said in Brussels.

Her comments echoed the hallmark phrase "Wir schaffen das" ("We can manage this") of Germany's then-chancellor, Angela Merkel, at the height of Europe's previous major influx of refugees in 2015-16 when more than a million people fleeing the war in Syria reached the EU.

'I WANT TO LIVE IN UKRAINE BUT I CAN'T'

In Romania, Ukrainian women and children, some clutching teddy bears, continued to stream through the Siret border crossing where temperatures dropped to minus 2 degrees Celsius overnight.

Pulling suitcases and carrying backpacks, they were met by Romanian firefighters and volunteers, who carried their belongings to buses transporting them onwards.