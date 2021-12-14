Logo
Over 900 American citizens, permanent residents left Afghanistan with US help: Agency
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/Handout via REUTERS/Files

14 Dec 2021 03:15AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 03:15AM)
WASHINGTON: The United States has helped over 900 American citizens and lawful permanent residents to leave Afghanistan and relocate to the United States since Aug 31, after the chaotic end to the American war there, the US State Department said on Monday.

The United States has directly assisted 479 American citizens and 450 lawful permanent residents, in addition to their immediate families, depart Afghanistan and relocate to the United States since the end of August, the State Department said in a statement.

The agency is in touch with fewer than a dozen US citizens who want to leave the country, are prepared to depart and have the necessary travel documents, according to the statement.

"There is no deadline for this work," the department said.

The United States' two decade-long occupation of Afghanistan culminated in a hastily organised airlift in August in which more than 124,000 civilians - including Americans, Afghans and others - evacuated as the Taliban took over. But thousands of other US-allied Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution were left behind.

Source: Reuters

