Overseas Hong Kong activists urge boycott of 'patriots only' polls

WASHINGTON: Prominent Hong Kong democracy activists who fled overseas are calling for residents to boycott upcoming legislature polls, defying a new law that criminalises incitement - even for those based abroad.

Hong Kong's political elite will select a 90-seat lawmaking body on Dec 19 under a new "patriots only" system imposed by Beijing after huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Only 20 seats will now be directly elected - down from half the last time polls were held - while all those standing for office must first be vetted for their patriotism and political loyalty.

Most of the city's traditional pro-democracy opposition figures have been jailed, barred from standing, declined to take part or fled overseas.

At least four prominent activists with large social media followings who left Hong Kong have recently begun openly advocating for a boycott.

"Hong Kongers should not endorse the autocratic regime and help the regime to pursue a pseudo-democratic veil," Sunny Cheung, a prominent 25-year-old activist currently seeking asylum in the United States, told AFP.

"This is a deal with the devil," he added. "Under the reform and its stringent political screening, no authentic democrats can be elected without kowtowing to Beijing."

Alex Chow, a well-known former student leader who served jail time for spearheading democracy rallies in 2014, said it was a "no-brainer" to stay home.

"Hong Kong voters should boycott the election because it is a way to protest against the government," said Chow, who is also now in the United States.

Scores of activists left Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a national security law last year that criminalised much dissent.

Despite their absence they maintain large online followings and have become vocal international lobbyists at a time when many critics who remained are being prosecuted.

Two other activists, Britain-based former student leader Nathan Law and former lawmaker Ted Hui, who has resettled in Australia, have also called for boycotts.

"This is a selection not an election," Law told Britain's Sunday Times earlier this month.

Law is speaking at US President Joe Biden's democracy summit on Friday, a move that sparked China's state-run Xinhua to label him a traitor who will be "crucified on the pillar of historical shame".