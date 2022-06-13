Thaksin's daughter takes Shinawatra brand to new Thai generation

BANGKOK: She has half a million followers on Instagram, leads a glamorous lifestyle and describes herself as the "little girl" of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra - one of the most influential and controversial figures in modern Thai history.

The 35-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest of billionaire tycoon Thaksin's three children, is now launching herself into the country's deeply divided political scene ahead of a national election due by March 2023.

The move brings the Shinawatras' influence to a new generation and sets the stage for the latest round in the ultra-rich clan's 20-year tussle with the kingdom's royalist-military elites.

For now, Paetongtarn has a low-key role with the main opposition Pheu Thai party, but she is widely tipped to be named its candidate for prime minister when an election is called.

The 72-year-old Thaksin, ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006, pops up regularly in Paetongtarn's social media posts hugging her baby or posing with his daughter over a bowl of noodles.