Pakatan Harapan wants commitment from PM Ismail Sabri on anti-party hopping law

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) has reiterated its “firm stance” that the approval of an anti-party hopping law is one of the key conditions of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) they signed with the government last year.

The PH presidential council said in a statement on Friday (Apr 8) that they would not compromise on the matter and that they understood the need to amend an article of the Federal Constitution to enable the tabling of the Bill.

They said they would support the constitutional amendments during the special sitting in parliament on Apr 11 but stressed that the drafting of the bill had to be expedited.

“The opposition leaders conveyed Pakatan Harapan's stand to the Prime Minister yesterday. As such we urge the Prime Minister to state his commitment that the Bill will be tabled, to be approved in parliament in the near future, and a date for the second special sitting must be set and announced in Parliament on April 11," they said.

The joint statement was issued by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

They also wanted the minister in charge of tabling the constitutional amendment on Apr 11 to state in parliament the basic principles of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill that will be tabled and approved in the second special session later on.

“Pakatan Harapan believes that by passing the constitutional amendment and the Bill, the people’s trust in the electoral process and parliamentary democracy will be able to be restored,” they said.