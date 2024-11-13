Pakistan struggles to rebuild as millions of homes remain in ruins 2 years after deadly floods

BADIN, Sindh: Resham Bibi lives in constant fear of her mud house collapsing on her and her family in the next heavy downpour.

As this year’s monsoon rains recede and with winter drawing near, the 80-year-old is racing against time to repair her dilapidated home in the flood-ravaged city of Badin.

Every fortnight, she dives into a pond to collect mud, which she mixes with straw to plaster and patch her walls, in hopes of prolonging the structural integrity of her house.

“We are scared that our home's weak roof and walls might fall upon us. Sometimes, water comes inside and we are scared our homes will be washed away again,” she told CNA.