With monitors and lawsuits, Pakistanis fight for clean air

KARACHI: With pollution in Pakistan hitting record highs in recent years, citizens clutching air monitors and legal papers are taking the fight for clean air into their own hands.

More than a decade ago, engineer Abid Omar had a "sneaking suspicion" that what the government described as seasonal fog was actually a new phenomenon.

"It wasn't there in my childhood" in Lahore, said the 45-year-old who now lives in coastal Karachi, where the sea breeze no longer saves residents from smog.

With no official data available at the time, Omar asked himself: "If the government is not fulfilling its mandate to monitor air pollution, why don't I do that for myself?"

His association, the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative (PAQI), installed its first monitor in 2016 and now has around 150 nationwide.

The data feeds into the monitoring organisation IQAir, which in 2024 classified Pakistan as the third most-polluted country in the world.

Levels of cancer-causing PM2.5 microparticles were - on average - 14 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.

Schools are often shut for millions of children and hospitals fill up when the smog is at its worst, caused by a dangerous combination of poor-quality diesel, agricultural burning and winter weather.