Pakistani airline says ad showing plane flying toward Eiffel Tower never meant to hurt 9/11 victims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s national airline said on Thursday (Jan 16) that an advertisement showing a plane heading toward the Eiffel Tower was never intended to evoke the memories of the Sep 11 attacks.

The illustration, not in video format, shows a plane superimposed over the French flag and tilted toward the Paris landmark, with the words “Paris, we're coming today”.

The ad was posted on X by Pakistan International Airlines, or PIA, on Jan 10, the day that the company resumed flights to European Union countries after a four-year ban by the bloc's aviation safety agency.

Many social media users immediately decried the ad, and Pakistan's prime minister called for an inquiry. On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar described the ad as an act of “stupidity”.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said Thursday that the ad, which hasn't been deleted and has more than 21.2 million views, was only ever meant to celebrate that the airline was resuming flights to Europe, and never intended to harm 9/11 survivors or victims' families.

Hafeez told The Associated Press that he was surprised over the criticism. But he said that “we apologise to those who feel the advertisement hurt them”.

“We want to make it clear that we had no intention to hurt the feelings of anyone," Hafeez said.

He said that the Eifel Tower was shown in the ad because it's one of the best places in the world.

Curbs on PIA had been imposed in 2020 after 97 people died when a PIA plane crashed in Karachi in southern Pakistan.

Then, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that an investigation into the crash found that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams. A government investigation later concluded that the crash was caused by pilot error.

The ban caused a loss of nearly US$150 million a year in revenue for PIA, officials say.

Pakistan has some connections to the Sep 11 attacks. One of the 9/11 masterminds, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, was detained in the country in 2003. In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed in a US special forces raid in Pakistan.