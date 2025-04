Pakistan and India border closure separates families

fTwo months ago, Haider Ali waved goodbye to his wife as she left Pakistan, crossing the border to visit her family in India. Now the couple are not sure when they will see each other again.Pakistan and India are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir this week.Both sides have cancelled visas for Indian and Pakistani nationals respectively and ordered them to leave, before both shut their busiest border crossing in Punjab."She's on the Indian side of the border and they're not letting her cross. I'm extremely worried," Ali, a 31-year-old heating technician, told AFP.Ali said his wife, an Indian national, has a Pakistani visa valid until November and was due to return home to Karachi soon, as he waited for news on the Pakistani side of the crossing."The real terrorists should be caught and action taken against them, but it's ordinary people like us who are suffering unjustly," he added.Indian police have launched a manhunt for the fugitive gunmen, two of whom they say are Pakistani.