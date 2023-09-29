At least 25 killed, dozens wounded in Pakistan blast

QUETTA, Pakistan: At least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Friday (Sep 29) by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

While the celebration of the Prophet's birthday is accepted by the majority of Islamic sects in Pakistan, certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation.

"A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it," said Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, deputy commissioner of Mastung district.

"At least 25 people were killed and more than 80 injured - including 20 critically," Zubair Jamali, home minister of Balochistan, told AFP.

Jan Achakzai, Balochistan's minister for information appealed urgently for blood donors to help treat the wounded.

He also announced a three-day mourning period.

Every year mosques and government buildings are elaborately illuminated with strings of lights, and people come march in processions to mark the Prophet's birthday.