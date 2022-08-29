In pictures: Extreme weather in Pakistan, South Korea and China highlight impact of climate change

From prolonged droughts to catastrophic flooding, weather-related disasters have wreaked havoc in the region this year, highlighting the growing impact of climate change.

In August alone, three Asian countries have suffered the effects of extreme weather conditions.

YEARLY MONSOONS, BUT "NOTHING LIKE THIS"

The scale of the devastation caused by heavy rain that continues to batter Pakistan "can't be expressed in words", the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said on state TV as the death toll topped 1,060 on Monday (Aug 29).

More than 33 million people - one in seven Pakistanis - have been affected by the floods, which have destroyed or badly damaged nearly a million homes.

"We have monsoons every year ... it is nothing like this," the country's minister for climate change Sherry Rehman told CNN.

"This is a torrential downpour of biblical proportions."

According to Pakistan's disaster management agency, since the monsoon rains began in June, about 810,000ha of cultivated crops have been wiped out. More than 3,100km of roads have also been destroyed and at least 149 bridges washed away.

Officials say this year's floods are comparable to 2010 - the worst on record - when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.