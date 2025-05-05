Pakistan conducts second missile test since renewed India standoff

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan military said on Monday (May 5) it had conducted a missile test with a range of 120km, the second launch in two days as tensions with India have soared over disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of Kashmir last month, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy," the military said in a statement.

On Saturday, the military said it had tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450km.

It did not say where either of the tests took place.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the military's "full preparedness for national defence".

"The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands," he said in a statement.

The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the Apr 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.

Islamabad warned last week of an imminent air strike from its neighbour and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad – who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region – to de-escalate.