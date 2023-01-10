Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Pakistan confirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan confirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting

Pakistan confirms commitment to IMF programme after meeting

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres attend a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

10 Jan 2023 12:55AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 01:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: Pakistan reiterated its commitment to completing a programme with the International Monetary Fund in a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva on Monday (Jan 9), the finance ministry said in a statement.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar and IMF officials "discussed challenges to regional economies in the wake of climate change," according to the statement following the meeting's conclusion. "(The) finance minister reiterated the commitment to complete the Fund program," it added.

"It was a good meeting but I do not have any statements to make," Athanasios Arvanitis, deputy director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters immediately after it ended.

The IMF has yet to approve the release of US$1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the conference that Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres earlier called for sweeping reform of the international financial system to allow countries vulnerable to climate calamities to receive adequate funding from richer nations.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Pakistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.