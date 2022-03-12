Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire

Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire

People work around what Pakistani security sources say is the remains of a missile fired into Pakistan from India, near Mian Channu, Pakistan, Mar 9, 2022. Picture taken Mar 9, 2022. Pakistani security sources/Handout via REUTERS

12 Mar 2022 08:57PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 09:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday (Mar 12) demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role.

"Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

"Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.

India said on Friday it had accidentally fired the missile into Pakistan this week because of a "technical malfunction" during routine maintenance, giving its version of events after Pakistan warned New Delhi of "unpleasant consequences".

The international community must play its "due role in promoting stability in a nuclearised environment", the foreign office statement from Pakistan said, warning of "dire consequences" if any misinterpretation by one of the sides lead to an escalation.

Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the nuclear-armed neighbours, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Tensions have eased in recent months, and the incident, which may have been the first of its kind, immediately raised questions about safety mechanisms.

Pakistan demanded clarifications from India over its safety mechanism to prevent accidental missile launches, and whether it was appropriately handled by its armed forces.

According to the US-based Arms Control Association, the missile's range is between 300km and 500km, making it capable of hitting Islamabad from a northern Indian launch pad.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

India Pakistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us