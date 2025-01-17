Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: A Pakistan court on Friday (Jan 17) convicted former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a landmark graft case, sentencing Khan to 14 years in prison.

Khan has been held in custody since August 2023 charged with around 200 cases but his party claim the latest conviction was being used to pressure him into silence.

"I will neither make any deal nor seek any relief," Khan told reporters inside the courtroom after his conviction.

The anti-graft court convened in the jail near the capital Islamabad where Khan is being held, and convicted him along with his wife over a welfare foundation they established together called the Al-Qadir Trust.

"The prosecution has proven its case. Khan is convicted," said Judge Nasir Javed Rana, announcing a 14-year sentence for Khan and seven years for Bibi.

Faith healer Bibi, who was recently released on bail, was arrested at the court after the conviction, her spokeswoman Mashal Yousafzai said.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said it would challenge the verdict.

The conviction comes a day after a rare meeting between PTI leaders and the government aimed at easing political tensions.