Pakistan ex-PM Khan, wife appeal against graft convictions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi appealed against their convictions for graft on Monday, his lawyer said.

Khan, 72, has been held in custody since August 2023 charged in around 200 cases that he claims are politically motivated.

The former cricketing star was sentenced to 14 years in jail and his wife to seven this month in the latest case to be brought against them.

"We have filed appeals today and in the next few days it will go through clerical processes and then it will be fixed for a hearing," Khan's lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry told AFP outside Islamabad High Court.

Khan has been convicted four times since his arrest, with two convictions overturned and the sentences in the other two cases suspended.

A special graft court found the pair guilty of "corruption and corrupt practices" over a welfare foundation they established together called the Al-Qadir Trust.

The court hearing for the case was postponed three times and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said earlier it was being used to pressure him into cutting a deal with the government to step back from politics.

Khan alleged before the conviction that he had been "indirectly approached" about the possibility of house arrest at his sprawling home on Islamabad's outskirts.

Bibi, a faith healer who married Khan shortly before he was elected in 2018, is being held at the same jail as her husband in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, close to the capital Islamabad.