Blast targeting train carrying military personnel kills dozens in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA: At least 24 people were killed on Sunday (May 24) in a blast targeting a train carrying military personnel in Pakistan's turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan, a senior official said.

Army servicemen were among the victims in the attack in the provincial capital Quetta, which left more than 50 people injured, the official told AFP.

Images showed a mangled train carriage on its side as people clambered over the wreckage to find survivors.

People could be seen carrying blood-soaked victims on stretchers away from a derailed car, while armed security forces stood guard.