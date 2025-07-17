54 people killed in 24-hours of heavy monsoon rain in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan: Heavy rains have been linked to 54 deaths in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the toll to about 180 since the arrival of the monsoon in late June, the government's disaster agency said on Thursday (Jul 17).

Torrential rain has poured almost without pause across parts of Punjab province since Wednesday morning, causing urban flooding and houses to collapse.

Residents living in low-lying areas near the Nullah Lai river that runs through the city of Rawalpindi, next to the capital Islamabad, have been ordered to evacuate after a sharp rise in the water level.

Evacuations have taken place in some areas adjoining the river, "while rescue teams are on standby for more evacuations", a spokeswoman for the disaster agency said.

"Residents of vulnerable areas should prepare emergency kits with food, water, and essential medicines for three to five days in case of an emergency," the National Disaster Management Authority said in an alert.

The Rawalpindi government declared a public holiday on Thursday to keep people at home, with the national meteorological department warning that heavy rain would continue until Friday.

"In the last 24 hours, 54 people were killed and 227 injured across Pakistan, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab," a spokeswoman for the National Disaster Management Authority told AFP, adding that the toll had been counted at 8am (11am, Singapore time) on Thursday.

Around 180 people have been killed, including 70 children, and about 500 injured since the start of the monsoon on Jun 26, according to the disaster agency.

The majority of deaths were caused by collapsed houses and sudden flash floods, while dozens were also electrocuted.