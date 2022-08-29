Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

SUKKUR: A huge relief operation was under way on Monday (Aug 29) and international aid began trickling in as Pakistan struggled to deal with monsoon flooding that has affected more than 33 million people.

Officials said 1,061 people have died since June when the seasonal rains began, but the final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but it can also bring destruction.

Officials said this year's flooding has affected more than 33 million people - one in seven Pakistanis - destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called it "the monster monsoon of the decade".

This year's floods are comparable to 2010 - the worst on record - when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.