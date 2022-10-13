Mercy Relief provides relief items, free healthcare for mothers in flood-hit Pakistan

HYDERABAD, Pakistan: Four months pregnant with her ninth child, Ms Zoya Hashim was looking forward to receiving a much needed food hamper at a relief camp in Matiari district.

Standing in line while waiting for her turn, Ms Hashim shared with CNA on Monday (Oct 11) that the food supplies will help feed her growing family who have been displaced by the recent floods in Pakistan, alleviating some of their financial burden.

Her husband used to earn 500 Pakistani rupees (S$3.30) a day working on a banana farm, but when the disaster hit, he was put out of work.

The 35-year-old said she is also worried that she may be unable to afford the 7,000 to 8,000 Pakistani rupees needed to give birth in a private hospital, as she had planned.

More than 1,700 people have died and 33 million have been affected by floods across the country, according to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority.

In response to the disaster, Mercy Relief arrived in Pakistan on Monday to deliver essential items to affected villages in two districts of Sindh, one of the hardest-hit provinces.

The aid agency was represented on the ground by chairman Satwant Singh, a lawyer by profession, and senior executive for international programmes Alex Park.

It is partnering Pakistan's National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), a nationwide organisation focusing on poverty alleviation, to procure and deliver the relief items.