Disease spreads in Pakistan as flooding toll surpasses 1,500

KARACHI, Pakistan: Over 90,000 people were treated for infectious and water-borne diseases in a day in southern Pakistan's flood-hit areas, government data showed on Friday (Sep 16), as the total death toll from the inundations surpassed 1,500.

Flooded areas have become infested with diseases including malaria, dengue fever, diarrhoea and skin problems, according to the report from the southern Sindh provincial government issued on Friday.

It confirmed 588 malaria cases with another 10,604 suspected besides 17,977 diarrhoea and 20,064 skin disease reported on Thursday. A total of 2.3 million patients have been treated since Jul 1 in the field and mobile hospitals set up in the flooded region.