'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid

SHIKARPUR: The smattering of homes in Panjal Sheikh started to collapse one by one, as torrential rain lashed the tiny southern Pakistani village and flooded the vast stretches of farmland around it.

After nearly two weeks of incessant downpours this month, there was nothing left but damaged walls, debris and piles of people's belongings poking out among pools of brown floodwater and grey mud.

The residents of Panjal Sheikh are among the tens of millions hit across Pakistan by the worst monsoon floods in a decade, which have destroyed or damaged nearly a million homes and killed more than 1,000 people since the rains began in June.

"When it started raining, there was destruction in every direction," said Panjal Sheikh resident Mukhtiar Ahmed.

"As we rushed to try and save the children in a house that had just collapsed, another house fell, and then another," he told AFP on Sunday.

"The whole village has been erased."

Pakistan receives heavy - often destructive - rains during its annual monsoon season, which are crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But the catastrophic damage from this year's downpours and flooding has not been seen for decades.

Pakistani officials blame climate change, which is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.