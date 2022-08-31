'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

SUKKUR: At a charity clinic in a southern Pakistani village, dozens of people affected by relentless rains and floods crowd around the door waiting to talk to a volunteer doctor.

The village of Bhambro is in a poor district of Sindh province, hard-hit by record floods that have destroyed more than a million homes and damaged critical infrastructure including health facilities across the country.

Bhambro is surrounded by vast stretches of flooded farmland, its streets full of mud and strewn with debris and manure - conditions ripe for outbreaks of malaria, cholera and skin diseases such as scabies.

"Skin diseases are the main problem here because of dirty, stagnant water and unhygienic conditions," said Sajjad Memon, one of the doctors at the clinic, which is run by the charity Alkhidmat Foundation.

He used the flashlight on his mobile phone to examine patients, who were mostly reporting scabs and rashes on Tuesday (Aug 30).