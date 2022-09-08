Pakistan floods: Better planning could have limited loss of life, immediate concerns include food security, say experts

SINGAPORE: Better governance could have reduced the impact of devastating floods in Pakistan, where immediate concerns include food security and sanitation, experts said.

While the floods could not have been stopped from happening, better ecological planning could have limited the loss of life and property, Mr Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Asia Program at the Wilson Center in the United States, said on Thursday (Sep 8).

“People living along the rivers… if those buildings hadn't been allowed to be constructed, then maybe some of the people who were hurt or who died - they were based or living in buildings near the rivers - maybe they wouldn't have suffered as much,” he told CNA’s Asia First.

“There's been a lot of debate about what Pakistan could have done in previous decades to practise better and more judicious, effective ecological governance,” noted Mr Kugelman, who is also senior associate for South Asia at the think tank.

He explained that one way to mitigate flood risks would be to prevent constructions being developed alongside rivers because they can interrupt the water’s natural flow, and affects communities living around the immediate area when a river bursts its banks.

“I think if better governance had been practised, then at least the most damaging effects, the most catastrophic effects of these floods could have been avoided," Mr Kugelman said.