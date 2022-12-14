Pakistan rejects US accusations after being put on ‘particular concern’ list

SINGAPORE: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has rejected the United States’ listing of his country as a state of “particular concern” over religious freedoms, accusing the US of bias and questioning why India and Israel escaped the list.

The US State Department in November designated 12 countries – which also include China, Iran, Myanmar and North Korea – as “severe” violators of religious freedoms.

“It does seem that this is a slightly biased and politicised list,” Mr Bhutto Zardari told CNA last Friday (Dec 9), while on an official visit to Singapore for trade and bilateral talks.

“Otherwise I do wonder why India is not on the list when its human rights, particularly religious freedom for their Muslim minority, has been a source of concern internationally.

“Another ally of the US in the Middle East … which perpetuates curbs against (its) Muslim minority (and) Palestine” also did not make the list, Mr Bhutto Zardari added, referring to Israel.