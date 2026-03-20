Millions in Pakistan feel the pinch as food costs soar at Ramadan markets

ISLAMABAD: Global energy shocks triggered by the Iran war are rippling through Pakistan’s economy, forcing the government to raise fuel prices and driving up the cost of everyday essentials.

The impact is being felt most acutely during Ramadan, a period when demand for food traditionally rises, leaving millions of Pakistanis struggling to cope.

Fuel prices have increased by about 20 per cent, with knock-on effects across supply chains.

Transportation costs have climbed sharply, pushing up the price of fruits and vegetables, even in government-subsidised Ramadan bazaars designed to ease the pressure of living costs.

SUBSIDISED MARKETS OFFER LIMITED RELIEF

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At one such subsidised market in the capital Islamabad, shoppers say the relief has been limited, and many essentials are becoming harder to afford.

Vendors, meanwhile, are grappling with a difficult balancing act. Many say the cost of transporting produce has doubled due to more expensive fuel, forcing them to raise prices.

For instance, apples sold for about 106 Pakistani rupees (US$0.40) each before the Middle East conflict. Now, each apple costs around 150 rupees – a sharp 40 per cent increase within just a few weeks.

Traders say the higher prices are driving customers away, hurting already thin profit margins.

Muhammad Shakeel, who has been selling fruits for more than 25 years, said he has never seen business conditions this tough. Supporting a family of five, he now faces mounting uncertainty as sales decline.

“When prices go up, people stop buying,” he told CNA. “We end up with losses because the goods we bring in according to market demand are left unsold. They rot and eventually have to be thrown away.”