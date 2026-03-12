Work from home, school closures: Pakistan enacts sweeping austerity measures as oil prices surge

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced sweeping measures to help ease a looming energy crunch, as rising oil prices and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz threaten to trigger a severe crisis.

Schools across the country will close and universities shift to online classes for the next two weeks. Office workers have also been instructed to work from home to reduce fuel consumption.

Fuel allowances for government vehicles will be halved over the next two months, while Cabinet members, advisers and special assistants will voluntarily forgo their salaries for the same period.

Parliamentarians will face a 25 per cent pay cut, and overall government spending will be reduced by 20 per cent.