Pakistan ex-PM Khan due back in court after week of unrest

LAHORE: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was due back in court on Monday (May 15) after his arrest and brief detention last week sparked days of deadly civil unrest.

Khan was arrested on graft charges on Tuesday, prompting supporters to rampage through cities across Pakistan before the Supreme Court declared his detention illegal three days later.

In Islamabad, hundreds of supporters of the ruling alliance of coalition parties also began to gather on Monday for a protest against the Supreme Court's decision to release Khan.

The former international cricket star was due to return to the Lahore High Court, in his home town, to face fresh charges alleging he planned the violence that followed his arrest, one of his lawyers said.

"Khan will be appearing in court today for cases registered against him related to the incidents of May 9 to May 12," lawyer Intazar Hussain Panjutha told AFP.