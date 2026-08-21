Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan taken back to prison from hospital, party spokesman says

LAHORE: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved back to prison after spending a few hours overnight at a hospital, a spokesman for his party said on Friday (Aug 21).

Khan, 73, was transferred to a hospital in Islamabad early on Friday for ​medical examination, following a Supreme Court order this week.

A spokesperson for Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, confirmed that the former prime minister had been taken back to Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Khan has been ⁠imprisoned since ​August 2023. He says the cases against ​him are politically motivated, an accusation the government denies.

His lawyers say his health has deteriorated in prison ‌and ⁠that he has lost significant vision in his right eye. The government has said medical reports disclosed no condition requiring immediate treatment.

In its order on Tuesday, the Supreme Court told authorities to transfer Khan to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad within 48 hours and ⁠allow him access to a medical panel that includes his personal physician.