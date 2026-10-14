Across the border, India’s ‘cockroach’ movement draws young Pakistani interest

ISLAMABAD: India’s viral ‘cockroach’ protest movement is finding an audience across the border in Pakistan, where some young people say the frustrations driving it – from education to economic opportunities – are hitting close to home.

The Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which began as online satire before evolving into mass protests, has returned to India’s streets for over a week, with thousands demonstrating in New Delhi against changes to voter rolls.

The movement first gained prominence through protests over alleged exam irregularities and calls for education reform, which forced the resignation of India’s education minister in July.

That campaign has struck a chord with some young Pakistanis. Copycat social media pages have popped up, including one called the Cockroach Awami Party that describes itself as a “rising voice against corruption and injustice”.

Among those following the Indian movement is law student Khushbakht Rashid, who sees parallels with the challenges facing students in Pakistan.

The 21-year-old has spent the past few months following the movement online, sharing its posts and making her own video in solidarity.

“I made some content online so that I can tell (others), as a student, what I want from this education system,” the public university student told CNA.

“We are forced to study based only on facts and expected to memorise. But why? Who is going to teach us critical thinking?”