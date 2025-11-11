Rising seas force Pakistan’s coastal communities to flee

SINDH: Fisherwoman Aminath Bibi was forced to abandon her coastal home in Mamu Dablu six months ago.

Her village, near the port town of Keti Bandar at the mouth of the Indus Delta in southern Pakistan, was once home to thriving fishing settlements.

But rising sea levels fuelled by climate change have steadily eaten away at the coastline, uprooting entire communities and driving them inland.

Now, all that remains are crumbling ruins of deserted huts standing amid the encroaching sea.

Aminath and her family of five relocated to Meeru Dablu, another village about 10km away. But freshwater is scarce there, and fishing – once their main livelihood – is no longer viable.

“We face a lot of trouble when the water level drops. It becomes hard to catch fish and we struggle to feed our children,” she told CNA.