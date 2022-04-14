Grave injustice: Not even the dead rest easy in Pakistan megacity

KARACHI, Pakistan: In the teeming metropolis of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, graveyards are filling up and the dead are running out of space to rest.

But for the right price to the right person, a plot can be "found" for the body of a loved one by shady crews who demolish old graves to make room for the new.

In the coastal megacity - a crush of 20 million people - the Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) cemetery has been officially full for five years.

The necropolis is choc-full. Tombs big and small are slotted like Tetris into every nook - some pitted deep in the ground, others raised high on petal-strewn plinths.

Still, new tombs appear all the time, erected on smashed or scooped-out graves by men charging outsized fees.

AFP witnessed one team hacking at stonework and furtively carrying away baskets of dirt until they had carved out a fresh opening in the cramped earth.

"There's no space in the whole of Karachi - none of the graveyards has space for fresh burials," said digger Khalil Ahmed.

"We have to destroy old graves if we want to create new ones."

The government burial fee in this district is 7,900 rupees (US$44) but two locals reported paying 55,000 and 175,000 rupees to lay a loved one to rest in the PECHS graveyard last year.

Ahmed said the fees are split between 40 men and teens who, when not working, spend their time lolling on day beds in the shade.