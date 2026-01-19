Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war podcasts Wellness
Logo

Asia

Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11

The multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping centre in Pakistan housed more than 1,200 stores. 

Death toll in Karachi mall fire jumps to 11

Smoke rises as firefighters spray water to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre building, in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 18, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Stringer)

19 Jan 2026 02:00PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2026 02:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI: Firefighters in Karachi began searching on Monday (Jan 19) for more than ⁠60 missing people after a massive fire destroyed a shopping mall in Pakistan's most populous city, while the death toll from the disaster rose to 11.

The fire started late on Saturday at the sprawling, multi-storey Gul Plaza shopping centre in the city's business district and burned for more than 24 ‍hours, hampering rescue efforts in the ⁠densely ‍packed area.

After more than 24 hours of firefighting, crews moved to cooling and debris-clearing on Sunday, although concerns grew that more victims could ⁠still be trapped inside.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Reuters the death toll had risen ‍to 11, while Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that more than 60 people were still missing.

Firefighters said the lack of ventilation in the building, which houses more than 1,200 shops, caused thick smoke to fill the mall and slowed efforts to reach people trapped inside.

"It appears to have been caused by a circuit breaker," Sindh province police ‌chief Javed Alam Odho told reporters at the site on Sunday, adding that the layout of the market and the ‍presence of flammable ‌materials such as carpets and blankets caused parts of the fire to continue smouldering.

A man moves past debris following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 19, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
Firefighters work next to smoldering remains following a massive fire that broke out in the Gul Plaza Shopping Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, Jan 19, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

By Sunday evening, large sections of the building had collapsed, leaving twisted metal and debris strewn across the street, along with fallen air-conditioning units and shop signboards. Rescue workers warned that the remaining structure was unstable and could ‌collapse further.

According to rescue services, authorities received the first emergency call at 10.38pm local time on Saturday, reporting that ground-floor shops were on fire. By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had already spread to the upper floors, engulfing much of the building.

Shopkeepers and residents told local media that a delayed response and shortages of water and equipment had hampered early firefighting efforts, fuelling anger among traders who said decades of livelihoods had been wiped ‌out.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Pakistan
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement