Woman graduate student behind suicide attack that killed three Chinese teachers at Pakistani university

KARACHI: A woman suicide bomber who killed three Chinese teachers in Pakistan was a teacher who had enrolled for a master's degree months before her attack, carried out on behalf of separatist insurgents, a Pakistani official said on Wednesday (Apr 27).

The blast detonated by the 30-year-old woman on Tuesday blew up a minivan outside Karachi University's Confucius Institute, a Chinese language and cultural centre, killing her, the three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver.

It was the first major attack this year against nationals of long-time ally China working in Pakistan, and it drew Beijing's condemnation.

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) based in the south-western province of Balochistan, said that the mother of two, who held a graduate degree in zoology and was studying for another, had volunteered for the attack targeting China, whose investment projects in Balochistan they oppose.

"Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects ... Otherwise our future attacks will be even harsher," the BLA said in an email.