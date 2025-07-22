Landslide, heavy rain in Pakistan sweeps away cars, killing 3

KHAPLU, Pakistan: A landslide triggered by torrential monsoon rains swept away cars on a mountainous highway in northern Pakistan, killing at least three people, with more cars buried under the debris, officials said on Tuesday (Jul 22).

Flash floods, collapsed buildings and electrocutions have killed more than 180 people since the monsoon season arrived in late June.

More than eight vehicles were swept away on Monday when heavy rains triggered a landslide on a highway in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan, Abdul Hameed, a senior police officer in the area, told AFP.

"Three dead bodies have been recovered and more than 15 are still missing," Abdul Hameed, the district police officer for Diamer district, told AFP.

He said at least 10 vehicles were buried under the debris.

"The rescue operation has been launched again at 6am (9am, Singapore time) today," he added.

Faizullah Faraq, spokesperson of the Gilgit-Baltistan government, confirmed the death toll to AFP.

Floods in the area on Monday have damaged 50 houses, four bridges, a hotel, a school and blocked major highways and damaged communication signals.

"Hundreds of trapped tourists have since been brought to safety; government teams cleared debris and escorted them off the mountain road, while local villagers provided emergency shelter and assistance," Faraq added.

The region is a popular tourist destination, marked by towering mountains, deep valleys and wide rivers.

Monsoon season brings South Asia 70 to 80 per cent of its annual rainfall, and runs from June until September in India and Pakistan.

The annual rains are vital for agriculture and food security, and the livelihoods of millions of farmers, but also bring destruction.

In late June, at least 13 tourists were swept to their deaths while sheltering from flash floods on a raised river bank.

In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.