Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

QUETTA, Pakistan: The tick-tock of hundreds of antique clocks fills a small hall in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, where collector Gul Kakar swears he will spend all the time he has left caring for them.

Delicate wristwatches, weighty pocket pieces and battered table models clutter every surface, while the pendulums of wall-mounted and standalone grandfather clocks sway as their deep bongs mark each new hour.

"I know their language," Kakar, a 44-year-old police officer, tells AFP during a visit to his collection.

"They tell me their problems, and I understand."

Kakar's collection, some of which dates back to 1850, is housed inside the city's police headquarters compound.

That means they are behind heavy gates and high concrete blast walls in a province that for years has been rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist violence.

The tight security may contribute to the lack of traffic, though Kakar admits he has found few other aficionados to admire his museum and there are hardly any visitors.

"People in Quetta don't show much interest," he confesses.