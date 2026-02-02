Pakistan exporters race to meet Malaysia’s US$200m halal meat deal

LAHORE: Malaysia’s plan to import US$200 million worth of halal meat from Pakistan has sparked a scramble among Pakistani exporters eager to break into the lucrative Southeast Asian market – one Islamabad hopes will help revive its struggling economy.

But industry leaders warn that without significant upgrades to infrastructure and efforts to lower livestock costs, Pakistan risks losing out to regional competitors.

EXPORTERS LOOK TO MALAYSIA

At a meat processing facility run by Anis Associates in Raiwind, in Lahore, workers handle more than 300 animals a day, processing both mutton and beef.

For over two decades, the company has exported halal meat to Central Asia. Now, it is setting its sights on Malaysia.

But the firm says expansion will not come easily and it needs help from authorities.

“If the government supports us, only then can we enter the (Malaysian market),” said its CEO Nasib Ahmed Saifi.

“Livestock is expensive here, and duties are also high. We are located far from Malaysia, so our freight charges are higher and are paid in dollars.”

Pakistani exporters have been encouraged by a US$200 million halal meat export agreement signed with Malaysia last October, during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the country.