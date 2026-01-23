Logo
Death toll in Pakistan mall fire rises to 67
Rescue workers search for bodies among the rubble after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on Jan 21, 2026. (File photo: AFP/Asif Hassan)

23 Jan 2026 02:55PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2026 03:30PM)
KARACHI: The death toll from a mall fire in Pakistan's biggest city rose to at least 67 people, an unnamed spokesperson from the local government said on Friday (Jan 23).

Investigators are yet to announce what caused the fire, six days after the blaze gutted the three-storey Gul Plaza on Jan 17.

"Post-mortem examinations of 67 bodies have been completed," said the spokesperson, adding that DNA analysis was ongoing.

"The identities of eight individuals have been confirmed through DNA analysis", the spokesperson added.
 

People check the names of missing relatives on a list on Jan 22, 2026, after a massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AFP/Rizwan Tabassum)

Families have criticised the slow pace of the recovery operation, with more than 50 giving DNA samples in the hope of finding their missing relatives.

The provincial government has announced that it will give 10 million rupees (US$35,720) to each family of the deceased. All 1,200 shopkeepers will also be compensated.

Fires are common in Karachi's markets and factories, which are known for their poor infrastructure, but a blaze on such a scale is rare.

The provincial government was taking measures to ensure fire safety procedures were followed at malls and markets, the spokesperson said without giving further details.

Source: AFP/rl

