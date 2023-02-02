Pakistan mosque suicide bomber 'was in police uniform': Police chief

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: The suicide bomber who killed 101 people inside a mosque at a police headquarters in Pakistan was wearing a police uniform and helmet when he staged the attack, a police chief said Thursday (Feb 2).

"Those on duty didn't check him because he was in a police uniform ... It was a security lapse," Moazzam Jah Ansari, the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province police force, told a news conference.

Police have a "fair idea" about who the bomber was after matching his head found at the scene with CCTV images.

"There's an entire network behind him," Ansari said, explaining that the bomber had not planned Monday's assault in northwest Peshawar alone.