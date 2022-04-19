Logo
Pakistan's new Cabinet sworn in at presidency in Islamabad
Shehbaz Sharif hails from an elite political family seen in India as conciliatory towards New Delhi. (File photo: AFP/Aamir Quershi)

19 Apr 2022 04:29PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 04:29PM)
ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet of Pakistan's newly-elected prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, was sworn in on Tuesday (Apr 19) during a brief ceremony.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad. Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election on Apr 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif's former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.

The portfolios for the ministers are expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

Among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammad Asif, a former defence minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party.

Several politicians from the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

Sharif ousted Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan's lower house of parliament. Khan lost the grip on power after being deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner earlier this month.

Since then, Khan has demanded new elections at rallies, saying the new government was imposed under a US conspiracy, a charge Washington has denied, and which the new government in Pakistan says was a pack of lies.

Source: AP/yb

