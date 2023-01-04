Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Authorities on Wednesday (Jan 4) ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8.30pm as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing Pakistan's economic crisis, officials said.

The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

On Tuesday, Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif and Minister for Power Ghultam Dastghir said the government decided to shut establishments early as part of the new energy conservation plan approved by the Cabinet. Authorities also ordered wedding halls and restaurants to shut at 10pm.

The government expects these measures to save energy and curtail the costs of imported oil, for which Pakistan spends US$3 billion annually. In Pakistan, most of the electricity is generated by using imported oil.

So far, there has been a mixed reaction from representatives of shopping malls, restaurants and shop owners who want the government to reverse the decision.

Many Pakistanis do their shopping and dine at restaurants as late as midnight.