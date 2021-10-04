Pakistan opposition urges PM to remove ministers named in Pandora Papers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's opposition on Monday (Oct 4) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to order Cabinet ministers and aides named in leaked financial documents known as the Pandora Papers to resign from office and face investigation.

Major news organisations published the leaked documents on Sunday.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), a Washington, DC-based network of reporters and media organisations, said the documents link about 35 current and former national leaders and more than 330 politicians and officials in 91 countries and territories to secret stores of wealth.

Among those named in the papers are more than 700 Pakistanis, including several members of Khan's Cabinet, Pakistani partners of the ICIJ said.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, who was among the Pakistanis identified, told Geo TV everyone would be investigated, including himself. He denied wrongdoing.

The ICIJ did not say how the files were obtained, and Reuters could not independently verify the allegations or documents detailed by the consortium.